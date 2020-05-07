Chilly start Friday and some weekend rain possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures typically are in the mid 60′s to start the day in early May. On Friday they will be in the mid 50′s over much of the area E. of I-75. WIth a north wind at 10 to 15 mph it will feel even cooler.
Look for plenty of sunshine on Friday with comfortable temperatures once again with highs in the low 80′s for most. .
Saturday we start off with lows much warmer in the mid to upper 60′s. Look for partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a high around 85 degrees. It will turn breezy as a cold front and storm system start to get closer. Those winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph which will bring up the humidity once again. We have a slight chance for a late day storm mainly inland on Saturday.
Sunday things begin to take shape. The cold front which will have stalled over Central Florida will all a surface low to spin up over the Gulf and track toward S. Florida. This system will combine with the old frontal boundary and bring plenty of clouds our way with a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Mother’s day with a high right around 80 due to the increase cloud cover. The rain chance stands at 70% right now.
Rainfall amounts right now look to be at a 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch lesser amounts from the north part of our viewing area to heavier amounts down to Charlotte County.
