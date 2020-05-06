TherapeuticsMD: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.8 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.
The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.39. A year ago, they were trading at $4.55.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXMD