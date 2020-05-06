Sarasota Memorial pays tribute to employees during National Nurses Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Nurses Week kicks off today and runs through May 12 (Florence Nightingale’s birthday). Sarasota Memorial Hospital is taking the opportunity to honor their 6000+ employees (including nurses) as they battle on the frontlines of the worldwide pandemic.
Initially, the theme of this year’s celebration was set to honor Nurses and Midwives, but the hospital wants to acknowledge everyone who risks their safety daily to care for those in need. Thank you all for your continued service.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.