Police searching for vehicle involved in a ‘car hit and run’ incident on Tuesday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for a grey car that was involved in a hit and run incident with another vehicle on Tuesday in North Port.
Police say the incident took place around 5:15 p.m. on Toledo Blade northbound at Delcris Avenue.
According to police, the driver of the grey car allegedly struck another vehicle and drove away from the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or at this email address.
