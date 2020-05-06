Office Depot: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Office Depot Inc. (ODP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $45 million.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 12 cents per share.
The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.85. A year ago, they were trading at $2.36.
