Manatee schools to light up stadiums for seniors

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools has announced that they will honor graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 by simultaneously shining the lights at six different high school football stadiums for 20 minutes.
The stadiums will be lit beginning at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
The six stadiums include Bayshore High, Braden River High, Lakewood Ranch High, Manatee High, Palmetto High and Southeast High.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department is working with the School District to get drone footage of the event to include in a commemoration video.
Due to CDC guidelines and resulting restrictions, the stadiums and school campuses will remain closed during the time period of the celebration. However, the community is invited to drive by the stadiums or view from off campus – as well as to join in the celebration by turning on their outdoor lights at home.
