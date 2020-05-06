The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota officially reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The UTC mall in Sarasota officially reopened for business today.
“It’s a great sign, I’m here for retail therapy,” said Debbie Fortunato, a Sarasota resident.
There were some who were at The Mall at University Town Center for shopping, while others just wanted to finally get out of the house.
“I’m super excited about it," said Lina Graf, a UTC mall visitor. "I don’t know, I’ve been stuck at home for about a month-and-a-half now, so I’m just excited to be out.”
UTC officially reopened at 11 o’clock this morning. Around 35 of the more than 130 stores reopened today, including some of the restaurants that are now offering indoor dining. UTC had been shut down since March 19th.
“We’re here to serve the community, to be a place for them to feel normal and get back to that normal way of life for Floridians and for others that visit us," said Jose Ayala, General Manager of The Mall at University Town Center. "We’re ready to welcome you here.”
Hand sanitizers can be found near all the entrances to the mall and there are signs reminding visitors to social distance. Mall officials are still encouraging people to wear a face mask. Crews have also increased cleaning to all the high touch surfaces. These measures have eased some concerns.
“I’m fine, I’m not worried, I think things are ok,” said Lenny Scattereggia, a Sarasota resident.
Many more stores at UTC are expected to reopen in the coming days. Right now, their hours are 11am-7pm Monday through Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sunday.
