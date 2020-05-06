Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1. The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.
MIAMI (AP) — Among the late Don Shula's many achievements as coach, his NFL record 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stand out. But the title of winningest coach could be in jeopardy. Bill Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the New England Patriots. At 68, Belichick has fresh motivation — a desire to show he can win without quarterback Tom Brady. On the other hand, Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay will likely hurt Belichick’s chances of winning another 44 games to surpass Shula.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch has signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He should give the Jaguars more depth in case disgruntled defender Yannick Ngakoue decides to skip part of the season. Lynch played 16 games for Chicago last year and had six tackles, two sacks and two passes defensed. He also spent four years in San Francisco. The 49ers drafted him in the fifth round in 2014. The Jaguars released running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive end Chuck Harris to make room for Lynch and running back Chris Thompson on the roster. Thompson signed last week.
UNDATED (AP) — The 24 fighters at UFC 249 all realize they added another risk to their already hazardous professions when they agreed to compete amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. While the UFC has strict safety protocols in place, no one can be certain of the dangers involved when the mixed martial arts promotion returns from an eight-week break with three shows in eight days in Jacksonville. Interim lightweight title contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje believe their risks are far outweighed by the sporting rewards they will reap and the example they will provide when they fight for the interim UFC lightweight title in a fan-free arena.
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Panthers finally have a deal with Russian forward Grigori Denisenko. The Panthers announced Tuesday that Denisenko has agreed to a three-year entry level contract. It remains unclear when that contract will be officially signed and would take effect, given the uncertainty of the current NHL season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Denisenko was the 15th overall pick by the Panthers in the 2018 draft. The forward has been with Lokomotiv of the KHL, Russia’s top league.
UNDATED (AP) — Brendon Todd expects there to be some risks from the new coronavirus when the PGA Tour resumes its schedule. But he's willing to take them if it means getting back to playing. Todd says the tour is starting to outline plans for the return. That includes players testing at home, at the tournament when they arrive and again during the week. Todd says his biggest reservation is getting the virus while at a tournament and having to quarantine for 14 days away from home. He says he believes the tour is controlling the environment the best it can. The tour is tentatively scheduled to return June 11-14 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.