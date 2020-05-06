Gov. DeSantis announces mobile COVID-19 testing lab

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announced the creation of Florida’s first mobile testing lab for COVID-19.
The mobile lab will offer rapid testing for the novel coronavirus and will first be sent to test those in the vulnerable populations, including nursing home residents. The mobile lab is capable of 500 tests a day and 3500 tests a week.
DeSantis also lauded the success of the state’s 12 drive-thru testing sites and announced that the state has 200,000 antibody tests that will allow Floridians to check and see if they have at any time had COVID-19. Those will first be offered in Miami, Orange County and Jacksonville testing sites.
The governor said that the state’s goal had always been protecting the vulnerable and healthcare workers, in addition to increasing testing.
You can watch the governor’s remarks below:
