Florida DOH reports 1,539 COVID-19 Deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health reported Wednesday morning that the state has confirmed a total of 38,002 positive cases of COVID-19. They have also confirmed 1,539 deaths.
Gov. Ron DeSantis told the media Tuesday that wider access to testing had shown that the percentage of cases were the lowest they had been since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has since opened up 12 drive-thru testing sites and will begin offering antibody tests. The Governor also announced the creation of a mobile testing-lab that will offer 45-minute rapid testing around the state.
Here are the latest total in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 722 Residents: 718 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 64 Hospitalizations* Residents: 168 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 300 (42%) Female: 418 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 115 (16%) White: 441 (61%) Other: 51 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 111 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 112 (16%) Not-Hispanic: 448 (62%) Unknown/No Data: 158 (22%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 405 Residents: 388 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 49 Hospitalizations* Residents: 130 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 163 (42%) Female: 224 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 22 (6%) White: 309 (80%) Other: 29 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 28 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 42 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 296 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (13%)
