First Alert Weather: Several cold fronts will move past over the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The winds aloft will bring several surges of energy across Florida that will influence our weather on the Suncoast. The first will move past today with very little fanfare beyond a few clouds. I have put in a very low confidence 10% chance for a sprinkle but significant rain is very unlikely. The extra cloud cover today will be most prominent in the second half of the day with the font moving past this evening. Once the front moves past the winds will pick up out of the northwest and become gusty. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will be in effect after 11pm and go into tomorrow. Clearing skies will bring a sunny start to tomorrow with much lower humidity coming our way. The high temperature Thursday willl be in the upper 70′s and it will be a lovely weather day. Friday will be a bit warmer but still a great weather day for the Suncoast.