Englewood Doctor charged with sexual battery, molestation of patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood physician has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Sexual Battery after multiple patients made reports to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
According to officials, detectives were contacted in Dec. 2019 to reports of possible misconduct by Thomas Lohstreter, 70. The female patient had been seen by Lohstreter on Dec. 23 after becoming ill due to a change in medication.
During her appointment, the woman told investigators that once the female nurse had left the room. Lohstreter reportedly examined her breasts and exposed her genitals for an unknown reason.
Detectives interviewed Lohstreter who initially denied the allegations but later admitted to touching the patient during a routine exam. During the investigation, investigators discovered that six other female patients had made reports of similar incidents.
Lohstreter was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the county’s correctional facility. He is charged with three counts of Sexual Assault, a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Upon an Elderly Disabled Person, and a single count of Battery. He remains in custody today without bond.
The Florida Department of Health suspended Lohstreter’s medical license on March 9 and he is no longer employed at his former practice.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.