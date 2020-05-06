Cool weather to stick around through Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With winds turning to the north overnight we can expect some cooler weather to move in on Thursday.
Look for high pressure to build in behind the cold front and with winds out of the NNW at 10-20 mph we will stay cool and dry on Thursday. The high will be more like what we would see in March with highs in the mid 70′s.
It will be noticeably drier as well with low humidity sticking around through Friday morning. Speaking of Friday morning it will be cool we are talking low to mid 50′s well inland. Not as chilly near the coast but still in the upper 50′s expected closer to the Gulf.
Friday afternoon will still be nice with mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer but still slightly below average with a high in the low 80′s.
Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with a little more humidity coming back and a high around the average in the mid 80′s. There is a 20% chance for a late day shower mainly inland.
Sunday is when things get a bit dicey. A cold front moves in and pulls up stationary across SW Florida. A surface low pressure will develop in the Gulf along the old frontal boundary and then move toward south Florida.
This will bring mostly cloudy skies on Mother’s day along with a 60% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Right now the models are trending with the heavy rain mainly south of our area but close enough to bring some rain on Sunday.
With the latest run of the global models on Thursday we will have a much better handle on the amount of rain on Sunday we may get.
