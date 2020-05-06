Circuit Judge grants governor’s motion to dismiss lawsuit aiming to compel state to pay claims immediately

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Circuit Court Judge granted a motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit that would have compelled the state to pay unemployment claims immediately.
The hearing happened over telephone Wednesday afternoon. Judge Angela Dempsey motioned to dismiss a writ of mandamus filed more than week ago by two Tallahassee attorneys looking for immediate help for the thousands of Floridians waiting on benefits.
Attorneys for the Department of Economic Opportunity and Governor Ron DeSantis said the plaintiffs weren’t showing enough cause of action for a mandamus.
Attorney James Uthmeier who is representing Gov. DeSantis said it was unclear what the plaintiffs were seeking in their arguments on Wednesday. Uthmeier says the existing system was not ready for an influx. He says the Governor has shown government action to address the emergency by bringing in more employees and spending millions on IT to fix the system and bring in a server like PEGA. The DEO’s attorney, Rebekah Davis, says they wish the system worked better but they’re doing the best they can with the resources they have.
As for the plaintiff attorneys, Marie Mattox, Gautier Kitchen and Steve Andrews they all spoke about the immediate action needed by the state to help the thousands of people who have gone without answers or benefits.
After Judge Dempsey granted the motion to dismiss the mandamus with prejudice, the plaintiff attorneys asked if she could classify this case as great public importance so they could do an immediate appeal. Judge Dempsey said she didn’t know if she had the authority to do that.
Aside from a potential appeal to the dismissal of the judges decision, Mattox and Kitchen also have another lawsuit filed against Deloitte and the DEO.
