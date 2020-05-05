The Mall at UTC will re-open May 6. Here’s what you need to know!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Mall at UTC will re-open Wednesday in Sarasota as businesses slowly open their doors. There will be changes that you need to know before you kick off that retail therapy.
The mall will re-open Wednesday, May 6 beginning at 11 a.m. The new hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several stores will be open inside, but they could be operating on different or reduced hours. You should check with individual stores for any variations in operating hours.
Here is a list of the store’s planning to re-open on this date:
- Buckle
- Candy Barrel
- Capital Grille
- Express (opening on May 8th)
- Francesca’s Collection
- Free People
- Gelato-Go
- Great American Cookies
- HUGO Boss
- Jetson's
- Kona Grill
- LeMacaron
- Pandora
- Pottery Barn
- Season’s 52
- Shoes DiOggi
- Shoe Elegance
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Tina Stephens
There will be signs to remind individuals to practice social distancing and crews will work to sanitize high traffic areas. Customers are urged strongly to wear masks.
The shopping center and restaurants will have reduced occupancy to comply with the Florida Governor’s mandated capacity limitations. Curbside pick-up will be available from participating retailers and restaurants in designated areas.
