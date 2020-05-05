USF to hold virtual graduation ceremonies for all three campuses on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida (USF) will hold virtual commencement ceremonies for the first time in the school’s history on Saturday, May 9.
The ceremonies will recognize thousands of graduates from all three USF campuses which are located in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee.
According to a press release that came out on Tuesday, USF President, Steven Currall, will preside over all three ceremonies in which nearly 7,500 degrees will be bestowed.
Each ceremony will include many elements that are traditionally normal for an in-person ceremony. This includes remarks from President Currall and the regional chancellor of each campus, comments from the student body president of each campus, and recognition of the ‘Outstanding Graduate Award’ winners and graduates who earned a 4.0 GPA.
The USF Sarasota-Manatee campus will confer 280 degrees from its four colleges (Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, Business, Science & Mathematics, and Hospitality & Tourism Leadership).
The USF Tampa campus will bestow 6,617 degrees and USF St. Petersburg will award 544 degrees.
The ceremonies will be available for viewing online beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the USF Commencement website.
