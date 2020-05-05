Suncoast Preschools keeps doors open to help essential workers with child care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “I had a family that came up to me and said thank you for staying open.” =
Katherine McGregor is the director of Lakeside Academy and Preschool in Sarasota.
The preschool normally takes care of over a hundred children but now has 61 children, who are between the ages of a few months to 6 years old.
When the pandemic started, McGregor began to make swift changes under CDC guidelines to keep the preschool open.
“We limited the classes we have a maximum of nine students and one teacher so no more than 10 people per room. Parents or ring the doorbell and someone come meet them. The reason for this is we want someone meeting them so we can take temperatures. We do a health screening for each person that comes in." explains McGregor.
When the child first comes in they go to the handwashing station we have a fun song that we sing."
Many parents are thankful for the child care.
Cheri Gretenhardt is a nurse and says knowing that her son going there gives her one less thing to worry about.
“For parents like myself who is a first responder, it’s the reason we’ve been able to continue to go to work with a stable environment for a child." says Gretenhardt.
Lakeside Academy also offers virtual classes for parents who wanted to keep their children at home.
Jamie Peal Totten says her daughter looks forward to the Zoom classes every day.
“She loves going to Zoom classes because she gets to see Ms. Katherine and Ms. Jackie who is your teacher and she also gets to see the other kids.” says Totten.
McGregor says the response from parents has been overwhelming because they kept the preschool open.
“The parents are wonderful the parents we have a family at the lakeside. We truly are a family”.
