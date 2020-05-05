South Tamiami Trail closed at Bahia Vista, 1 person seriously injured after crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash at the intersection of Bahia Vista and South Tamiami Trail in Sarsaota.
South Tamiami Trail is closed between Waldemere Street and Irving Street and is anticipated to be closed for at least the next two hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
One person as been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
