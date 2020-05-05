55+ mobile home communities on the Suncoast keeping residents safe during coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 55+ mobile home communities on the Suncoast have really had to step up their protocol to keep their residents safe. Places like Orange Acres in Sarasota, also owners of Cedar Cove, had shut down their gathering places back in mid-March.
“As it all kind of broke out first, we made a decision to close recreation facilities such as the pool, the community center and other facilities,” said Jeff Warrington, Owner of Orange Acres and Cedar Cove.
These communities also have placed signage throughout their property, reminding residents to social distance and wash their hands. Bob Springer has lived in Orange Acres for around 15 years. He tells ABC 7 that he’s happy about the proactive measures that have been taken to keep residents healthy.
“We’re very conscientious, everybody is elbow shaking hands anymore instead of hugging and all that,” said Springer. "We’re a good conscientious community, mainly thanks to our ownership.
Warrington says the pools at both of their properties will be reopening on Wednesday, but with restrictions. It’s the next step to starting to bring some normalcy back to their communities.
“It’s going to be limited occupancy, not just capacity of swimming pool itself, but deck space too" said Warrington. "We’re limiting the chairs, chaises that we put out, instead of what’s normal, it’s going to be cut in half or less.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.