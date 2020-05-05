Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT
Florida governor orders investigation of unemployment system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the state's inspector general to investigate how Florida spent nearly $78 million on an unemployment website that's been clearly flawed. The governor issued his request Monday, saying Floridians need an accounting of how a company was selected to create the system and why it's failing. Florida has had more than 1 million people file unemployment claims since March 15, but fewer than half have received a benefit check. The contract for the system was signed in 2011 when current Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was governor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA REOPENING
Florida takes hesitant step toward reopening amid outbreak
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida has partially reopened, allowing restaurants and shops in most of the state to open at 25% capacity in hopes of kick-starting the ailing economy after weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns. The state implemented Phase One of the reopening on Monday, allowing museums and libraries to open at limited capacity and elective surgeries to resume. Sports teams were also allowed to resume play, but without spectators. The loosened restrictions at restaurants and stores don't apply to Miami-Dade, Broward, or Palm Beach counties, because the outbreak has been worse there and officials want more time to ensure it is under control.
FATAL CRASH-PARK
2 teens dead after car crash near state park
INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two teens are dead after their car overturned in Florida. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Monday afternoon on a rural road near the Withlacoochee State Forest in southern Citrus County. FHP says a 17-year-old girl was driving when she failed to negotiate a curve for unknown reasons and drove off the road. The car flipped over, ejecting the girl and her passenger, an 18-year-old man. Crash investigators say neither was wearing a seat belt. FHP says the young man was declared dead at the scene, and the girl died a short time later at a nearby hospital.
PANTHER DEATHS
2 Florida panthers found dead from separate vehicle strikes
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Two endangered Florida panthers have been found dead from apparent vehicle strikes just days apart after more than a month with no deaths reported. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say they’re the 10th and 11th panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year. The remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Sunday in Collier County on a rural road near Golden Gate, wildlife officials said. A 3-year-old male was found dead Friday near Immokalee. The last panther found before that was March 8, according to state records.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIPS
Carnival to resume cruises in summer when virus order ends
MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line is announcing it will start cruising again, from Florida and Texas, beginning August. The coronavirus pandemic forced a near total pause in the global cruise industry, and these journeys will be limited to domestic ports, with Miami, Cape Canaveral and Galveston, Texas selected because most guests can reach them by car. The company says ships will not be cruising from Alaska, Hawaii and Australia through Aug. 31. The State Department began warning against cruise travel on March 8, and the CDC issued a no-sail order on March 14. The order prompted several countries to reject cruise ships altogether.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-SHERIFF
Florida sheriff defends keeping childhood shooting a secret
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is defending himself over allegations that he should have disclosed that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters over the weekend that he didn’t see the need to disclose the 1993 killing to Gov. Ron DeSantis or on other applications during his law enforcement career because he was a juvenile and he was cleared because the shooting was in self-defense. The shooting came to light Saturday in an article published by the Florida Bulldog website.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Antsy businesses, residents prep for Florida reopening
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Businesses across much of Florida are busy preparing to reopen under new restrictions. Restaurants spaced out tables and salon owners begged to be considered in Monday’s cautious phase-one. At Buya Ramen restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg, beverage director Ryan Pines hopes the measures will boost the bottom line. Buya Ramen and other restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity Monday, and allow seating outside. Floridians are antsy to work, to live, to get back to normal — whatever that will look like. But Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s deliberately taking things slowly. The state had just over 36,000 cases, including some 600 new cases Sunday.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Chief: 6 officers fatally shoot domestic violence suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say six police officers fatally shot a man who was involved in a domestic violence incident. The shooting happened Sunday night in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Sheriff's Chief T.K. Waters says the man battered his girlfriend and shot into the couch inside their apartment. The woman was able to get out and call 911. Waters says officers asked the man to come outside, and he eventually did. But as he approached them he reached into his back pocket where there was a gun. The officers shot him. An investigation continues.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-DRIVE-THRU GRADUATIONS
Some 2020 grads will take victory lap at Daytona speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — School officials say graduates at two Florida high schools won't be taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. They'll drive across the finish line at the Daytona Beach International Speedway on May 31. The Flagler County School District announced Matanzas High will graduate at 11 a.m., followed by Flagler-Palm Coast High at 4. Each graduate will be allowed one car. The ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the speedway and will be live-streamed on the district's website. The schools were originally scheduled to graduate on May 28.