Keeping an eye on low developing in Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first cold front will move through late Wednesday night with little chance for significant rainfall. The second front Sunday will bring a much better chance for rain on Sunday as a low pressure develops along the stalled front and moves toward Florida.
This low doesn’t look like it will turn tropical but it will have to be monitored closely. Over the past 150 years there has been 29 named storms to develop in the month of May.
An area of low pressure will move off the Carolina coast on Wednesday and sweep a cold front our way late Wednesday. This front will bring a very small chance for a passing shower or two Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as it moves to S. Florida.
We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday prior to the front with highs in the low 80′s near the coast and mid 80′s inland. It will get breezy by the mid afternoon as winds pick up out ahead of the front. Winds will be out of the west in the morning at 5 to 10 mph and then pick up out of the WSW at 15 later in the day.
Those winds will then switch to the NNW after the front moves through and those winds will bring in some cooler and drier air for Thursday. The high on Thursday with mostly sunny skies will be near 80 and north winds will be blowing at 15-20 mph.
Friday and Saturday look good with generally sunny skies and highs in the mid 80′s.
Sunday a cold front stalls across the Suncoast and an area of disturbed weather then develops along this front in the Gulf and brings a real good chance for showers and thunderstorms. This system is setting up to be a heavy rain maker. Right now it is too early to tell the precise location for the heavy rain late Sunday but it is highly likely it will be somewhere along the Suncoast.
So expect clouds and rain mainly in the afternoon and evening on Mother’s day. For Monday some rain will linger into the morning hours followed by some cooler weather for Monday night and Tuesday.
