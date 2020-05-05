Jury trials in Florida suspended until July

(WWSB) - Chief Justice Charles T. Canaday of the Florida Supreme Court has ordered that jury trials be suspended in the state until July due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Courts can continue to conduct essential court proceedings, which includes hearings or any court business that can be conducted via remote technology.
The order suspends jury trials until July 2. This is an extension of Canaday’s previous order that was issued in late March.
Canaday had previously emphasized that trials are an experience that utilize “human interactions.”
“We are working to maintain that interaction while also minimizing the spread of the virus. I am confident that the courts, the legal profession, and all of our partners are up to the task," said the Chief Justice.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.