How meat-processing plant closures are impacting the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Several meat-processing plants have temporarily closed nationwide because the spread of the Coronavirus among workers. This has caused a decrease in the nation’s meat supply.
Sarah Bostick is Sarasota County’s Sustainable Agriculture Extension Agent from The University of Florida. Bostick said while most meat processing plants are located in the Midwest, because we have a national food supply chain the impact could be felt everywhere.
Shoppers may have already noticed a difference in meat supply at grocery stores. Some stores have even put limitations on how much meat a shopper can buy. Costco for example announced that they are limiting the purchase of fresh beef, pork, and poultry to just three items per member. This means meat eaters may need to be flexible when going to the grocery store.
"It may be that if you're used to eating a lot of pork, but beef is still on the grocery store shelves, you may be able to switch over to a different kind of meat product. There's also so many other ways to get the nutrients that your body needs. And so for some folks it may be an opportunity to try out some other foods that they don't eat as often," Bostick said.
Meat eaters aren't the only ones feeling the impact of meat plant closures. Local farmers and ranchers who raise livestock to sell to the plants are feeling the impacts too since some now have to hold on to their livestock longer than usual.
"We've been pretty impacted by a drought for the last few months. Livestock producers that usually depend on really nice healthy pasture are having to supplement their feed for their animals and that's adding an extra cost on top of not being able to sell what they're producing," said Bostick.
If you’re looking for a place to find meat and want to help out local farmers at the same time, check out Transition Sarasota’s website . People will be able to see what local farms near them are selling, like meat, vegetables, and honey.
