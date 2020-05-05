Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat president Pat Riley says there has been no better man or coach in the history of the profession than Don Shula. Shula died Monday at his home in South Florida at age 90. He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history. Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993. He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
MIAMI (AP) — Don Shula often said he wanted to be remembered for playing within the rules and that’s what happened Monday. In the wake of his death at age 90, an outpouring of tributes from around the NFL saluted not only Shula’s two Super Bowl championships and NFL-record 347 coaching victories, but also the way he won.
UNDATED (AP) — Success for athletes and coaches usually is measured by numbers. AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner says that’s a too-limited way to encapsulate the impact of Don Shula on professional football. Sure, the numbers are astounding. But Shula was much more than the NFL's winningest coach. He was an influential force on the league's powerful competition committee and a stickler for the rules and fair play. He was among the game's most adaptable coaches and one of the first to embrace the significance of special teams. Shula died Monday at age 90.
UNDATED (AP) — The NFL world is reacting to the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula at age 90. Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino says Shula brought a winning attitude with him every day and made everyone around him better. Former Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka says Shula was such a strong personality, he figured he would live to 100. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Shula was an American institution who always represented the highest levels of character, leadership and integrity.
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens says he learned through social media of the deaths of three family members last summer. Speaking publicly for what is believed to be the first time about the Aug. 28 deaths of his wife, young son and mother-in-law, Bivens recalled details of traveling home to Keeling, Virginia, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he had been on a road trip with the Rays’ Double-A Montgomery affiliate. The 24-year-old pitcher’s brother-in-law was arrested, charged with three counts of murder and is awaiting trial. Bivens spoke Sunday for more than 30 minutes with a Danville, Virginia, pastor. The conversation was aired live on Facebook.
UNDATED (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline a $3 million charity match on May 17 that marks the return of televised golf. They will be partners against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match called “TaylorMade Driving Relief.” All the money goes to COVID-19 relief. McIlroy and Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while the Oklahoma State alumni team will be playing for the CDC Foundation. The match will be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. It will be the club's first event to be shown on TV.
UNDATED (AP) — The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. All five regular-season games will now be played at the stadiums of the host teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars had been scheduled for two home games in consecutive weeks at Wembley Stadium in London. Two games were also planned for Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. And the Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Opponents had not been announced. The NFL says in plans to resume international games in the 2021 season.