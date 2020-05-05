Health providers look to get back on their feet

“There’s been a lot of folks who are putting off going to see their doctor during the ‘Safer at Home’ order and the ban on elective procedures. Some of these patients were patients who really needed to be seen,” Florida Medical Association General Counsel Jeff Scott said, referring to a coronavirus order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Doctors’ offices have obviously issued some safety precautions to make sure their offices are safe. You’ll see people wearing masks, and you’ll see people coming in for their appointment from their automobile rather than sitting in the waiting room. They will be doing different things. So it’s not going to be 100 percent back to normal, but the care is there. The doctors are available.”