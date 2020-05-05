Gov. Ron DeSantis touts success of testing sites, turns an eye toward hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Sarasota Tuesday at the drive-thru testing site at the UTC Mall. While speaking to reporters, DeSantis said that the testing was showing the vast improvement of Florida’s efforts to flatten the curve.
DeSantis said that antibody tests would soon be available at all Florida drive-thru testing locations and that the UTC site will have the ability to test 750 people a day. They had capped Monday at 400 tests.
In the new wave of drive-thru testing statewide, the governor said, only 589 new cases have been confirmed. As of Tuesday morning, Manatee County had reported 61 deaths due to COVID-19 and Sarasota County had reported 48.
The pandemic is bleeding into the start of hurricane season and DeSantis acknowledged that the situation would complicate matters.
“The number one venue (of COVID transmission) has been inside the home among family members. When looking at sheltering for hurricanes we need to keep that in mind,” the governor said.
Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz seconded this and said that COVID-19 could possibly make changes to congregant sheltering and evacuation plans, but that the FDEM is working to find answers to the questions.
Hurricane season begins June 1.
On Wednesday, the DeSantis administration will announce details of the state’s first Mobile COVID-19 testing lab. ABC7 will carry that announcement live on Facebook and on air.
You can watch today’s press conference below:
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.