As Florida enters Phase 1 of its re-opening, DOH updates COVID-19 totals

(WWSB) - As the state works towards re-opening for business, the Department of Health continues monitoring and updating the COVID-19 totals in Florida.
As of Tuesday morning, one day after Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to safely re-open businesses, the DOH updated state totals. There are currently 37,439 positive COVID-19 cases and the state has suffered 1,471 deaths.
Sarasota and Manatee Counties held meetings to discuss ways to safely re-open restaurants and beaches in the Suncoast, in addition to discussions on increasing COVID-19 testing. Residents of both counties filed in to get tested outside the UTC Mall, Monday.
During a visit to the UTC testing site, DeSantis said that the state had seen the lowest positive percentage total in the pandemic history.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 684 Residents: 680 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 61 Hospitalizations* Residents: 165 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 286 (42%) Female: 394 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 109 (16%) White: 426 (63%) Other: 49 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 96 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 108 (16%) Not-Hispanic: 432 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 140 (21%)
Sarsota County:
Total Cases: 395 Residents: 378 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 48 Hospitalizations* Residents: 124 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 158 (42%) Female: 219 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 21 (6%) White: 300 (79%) Other: 29 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 28 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 42 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 287 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 49 (13%)
