Florida Agriculture Commissioner encourages Floridians to participate in the “Great American Takeout”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - As restaurants across the state begin to slowly re-open, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner is encouraging Floridians to support their local business with The Great American Takeout.
COVID-19 caused significant profit losses for restaurants, with dine-in options closings. Losses nationwide are expected to reach $225 billion.
The Great American Takeout movement is encouraging Americans to support local restaurants by ordering takeout. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Florida’s restaurateurs and retailers are encouraging Floridians to join the effort and support #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, many of Florida’s local restaurants are experiencing a significant loss of business, which greatly impacts service workers and our state’s agriculture industry. So now more than ever, we need Floridians to support our restaurants, our food service employees, and our local growers,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Here are a list of businesses in Sarasota and Bradenton offering take-out and curbside options.
Restaurants in the state are currently allowing dine-in traffic as long as the number of people is no larger than 25% capacity.
