First Alert Weather: A series of front brings both rains and lovely days to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure again keep control of the Suncoast weather today. With light and variable winds we will see lots of sunshine and the afternoon will be dry. With the strong sea breeze flow yesterday and expected today, we will see a slight increase in the humidity across the area and moisture is transported from the Gulf. But even so, the humidity will be manageable and the Gulf water temperature is cool when compared to our land temperatures, so the sea breeze will be somewhat effective in keeping the coast cooler. Tomorrow might get a bit muggy in the afternoon as a greater part of the day will be spent with a breezy west wind. This will be in advance of a cold front coming in later in the afternoon on Wednesday and turning the winds to the north. Dry, low humidity air arrives on Thursday with high temperatures a few degrees cooler. Thursday should be a lovely day. Friday will be as well, however moisture will begin to return and humidity will rise.