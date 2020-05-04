Watching a couple of cold fronts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beautiful beach weather to continue through the next couple of days with water temperatures in the upper 70′s to low 80′s should keep highs there in the low 80′s a light east wind start the day and a west wind develop late in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Highs away from the breeze will be in the the mid to upper 80′s well inland
High pressure will keep skies generally sunny through Wednesday but we will see a slight increase in cloudiness late in the day as a weak cold front approaches. The winds will pick up a bit out of the SW at 10-15 mph. This will increase the humidity and the feels like temperature will be in the low to mid 90′s by the afternoon.
This front will begin to move in late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and this will only bring a 20% chance for a passing shower or two overnight. We will see some slightly cooler and drier air move in on Thursday.
Skies will stay generally clear through Friday and highs will be in the mid 80′s on Friday which is typical for this time of year.
Saturday look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80′s. There is a 20% chance for a shower or two mainly inland on Saturday.
Sunday another cold front moves in late and this one will be a bit stronger which will bring an increase in cloudiness with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday. The high on Sunday will be in in the low to mid 80′s.
Monday expect mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms as the front lingers near by.
