Suncoast Restaurants and Shops Reopen; City of Sarasota Considers Closing Main Street to Offer More Outdoor Dining Space

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the last six weeks, the COVID-19 response shut down pretty much everything. Stores, restaurants, gyms, schools and businesses everywhere were forced to close their doors. However, today begins "Phase 1" on the road to reopen Florida. Here on the Suncoast, restaurants and stores were welcoming customers once again.
Starting Monday morning, retail shops were allowed to open at 25% capacity, and restaurants also have that same limit indoors. Those with outdoor dining could serve more as long as tables are set six feet apart.
“It’s nice to see everything open again. We were sitting outside at an isolated table, and they were wiping everything with bleach, so I felt pretty comfortable,” Eric Neikrug, a Sarasota resident, tells us.
Many people were taking advantage of this limited opening today, and restaurants could not be more thankful. During the stay-at-home order, most offered curb-side pickup and delivery, but many had to completely close and lay off their workers because it didn’t make sense financially.
“Especially the finer dining restaurants, people don’t think about ordering a high-end meal and eating it out of a box, so that just didn’t fly for a lot of restaurants. Even at 25%, it still doesn’t get us back to the pace of business that we’re accustomed to during this time of year,” Paul Mattison, the owner of Mattison’s Restaurant And Catering, explained.
That’s why many are hoping City Commissioners will consider closing down Main Street for the time being. Allowing restaurants to use the street as outdoor dining, and stores could have sidewalk shopping. However, not every business owner is in agreement with this.
“We’re going to lose our parking on Main St. Where are our customers going to park? We have an older population. They don’t want to walk two blocks to get to a destination,” Jim Sullivan, the owner of Patrick’s 1481, said.
Others though, think there are multiple ways to make up for the loss of tables.
“What if each restaurant had two or three parking spaces in front of their space, and made a little dining area and closed off those spaces? Somewhere where they can still keep the traffic moving, but get out there and let people know that we’re open,” said Mattison.
