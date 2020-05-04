Sarasota nurse documents her experiences fighting COVID-19 in NYC

“The things I witnessed here I would’ve never imagined. I felt as if I was in a third world country, the lack of supplies, the amount of deaths and suffering was unimaginable,” Barbosa wrote in a message to ABC7. " I am not leaving here with feelings of defeat. I know that in my heart I was here for a reason and did my best even though some days I wasn’t sure it was enough. The continuous outpour of love, prayers, and support from all of my family and friends is gave me the daily strength to complete this journey."