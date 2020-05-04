Sarasota nurse documents her experiences fighting COVID-19 in NYC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota-based nurse traveled to New York City to help battle the coronavirus in the nation’s hardest hit city. She documented her experiences in a short video showing both the good and the bad moments of her time in the trenches.
Jeanette Barbosa was deployed in New York for 21 days.
“The things I witnessed here I would’ve never imagined. I felt as if I was in a third world country, the lack of supplies, the amount of deaths and suffering was unimaginable,” Barbosa wrote in a message to ABC7. " I am not leaving here with feelings of defeat. I know that in my heart I was here for a reason and did my best even though some days I wasn’t sure it was enough. The continuous outpour of love, prayers, and support from all of my family and friends is gave me the daily strength to complete this journey."
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.