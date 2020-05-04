Phase 1 of re-opening Florida begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open Florida started Monday. The governor’s “Smart. Safe. Step-By-Step” plan was introduced last week as a phased roll out of businesses reopening to the public.
Here’s what the baby steps of re-opening look like under the governor’s plan.
State Parks:
State Parks are open again to the general public. Explaining his decision last week to include parks in the re-opening, DeSantis stated that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 was less like than indoor transmission,
The first phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open Florida started Monday.
Hospitals, including Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Sarasota Memorial, can now perform elective procedures.
Medical facilities in both Sarasota and Manatee counties have implemented strict guidelines that will help continue containing the spread. Extreme cleaning and disinfecting will be done daily, and everyone entering the facilities will be screened with their temperature taken and must be wearing a mask. Patients getting any type of procedure done, will have to test for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before surgery.
Retail and Dining:
Restaurants will be allowed to open up dining rooms and outdoor seating. Social distancing must be practiced in outdoor seating and restaurants can only seat 25% of their capacity indoors. That same 25% capacity applies to retail stores.
Beaches
In both Manatee and Sarasota Counties, local beaches have opened with restrictions in place. The openings involve county beaches only at this time. The City of Sarasota has not yet re-opened Lido Beach to the public.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.