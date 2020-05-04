Manatee County public beaches officially reopen with some restrictions and big crowds

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Just last week, public beaches in Manatee County were empty. Today, they were packed with beachgoers. After being shut down since March 20th, they officially reopened at 10 o’clock this morning.
“It’s really good to be back and I’ve been stuck home all day, it’s just good to be out here,” said Leonardo Chirinos, a visitor to Manatee Beach from Orlando.
There are some restrictions. Beachgoers can park and stay at the beach for two hours, social distancing is required and there can’t be groups of more than ten people. County officials say everything ran smoothly today.
“Everyone has been adhering to those two-hour limits and same goes with gatherings," said Nick Azzara, an Information Outreach Manager for Manatee County. "I’m told the lifeguards haven’t ask anyone to separate or avoid groups. People are coming back responsibly, we appreciate that.”
People ABC 7 talked with at the beach today say they couldn’t be happier to have access to the beach again. They also say beach visitors are also being smart.
“Everybody is practicing social distancing, so it seems like everybody is using the beaches wisely and it’s just beautiful,” said Kathy Fasanella, a part-time Ellenton resident.
“It feels like everything has been released, it’s just a wonderful," said Peter Mathewson, a visitor to Manatee Beach. "A wonderful experience and we have the most beautiful day.”
Manatee County public beaches are now open everyday from 10am-9pm. Commissioners will discuss more beach related recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday.
