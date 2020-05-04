Judge makes ruling on redistricting of Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A U.S. District judge has ruled in favor of Sarasota County in the redistricting battle that started last year.
County commissioners voted in 2019 to move District 1 into District 2 affecting many voters in Newtown.
The plaintiffs in the case told the court that the move deprives voters in the area who are mostly African-American. The judge disagreed and ruled in favor of the commission.
The county says they are pleased with the judge’s ruling and say it shows that the process the commission followed was lawful and proper.
No word on whether an appeal will be filed. Gabriel Hament, who organized the opposition to the Commission’s early redistricting emailed a statement to ABC7.
“Though the federal judiciary failed to remedy the unjust actions of the County Commission, I have faith that this wrong will be righted by the voters of Sarasota County in November,” said Hament.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.