Florida DOH reports 1,399 COVID-19 deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,897 positive cases of COVID-19 that have resulted in 1,399 deaths.
The numbers were released Monday morning hours after businesses around the state began opening up. Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open the state kicked off Monday with beaches and state parks allowing visitors for the first time since March.
Of the 36,897 cases, 35,969 involved Florida residents. Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 636 Residents: 632 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 59 Hospitalizations* Residents: 162 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 262 (41%) Female: 370 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 107 (17%) White: 405 (64%) Other: 49 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 71 (11%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 98 (16%) Not-Hispanic: 422 (67%) Unknown/No Data: 112 (18%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 385 Residents: 368 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 47 Hospitalizations* Residents: 123 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 156 (42%) Female: 212 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 21 (6%) White: 294 (80%) Other: 29 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 24 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 42 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 283 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 43 (12%)
