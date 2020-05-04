First Alert Weather: A calm weather pattern sets up across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t expect stormy weather for the week ahead. We will have hardly a cloud in the sky for the next few days as high pressure sits just about right over us. This will lead to light and variable winds with strong afternoon sea breezes. It will not be until mid week that the center of high pressure begins to drift east and centers over the Atlantic. That will bring a wind shift that will boost our humidity in advance of the next, very weak, cold front. Unlike the last few fronts, this one will only lower the humidity with some slightly drier air without much of a rain chance.
This is the second day of Hurricane Awareness Week. The topic to keep in mind today is evacuation and if you will stay in your home or will you need to leave. If you live in a manufactured home you will likely need to move to a safer location if a hurricane threatens the Suncoast. The most critical thing to know when considering evacuations is if you live in an evacuation zone and, if you don’t, under what construction codes was it build and how much wind can it take. You may need to get a wind mitigation inspection to determine that. Ask your insurance agent for a list of approved inspectors. You may get an insurance rate break with an inspection. You must also know if you live in an evacuation zone. Go to the hurricane page at Mysuncoast.com for help in finding that information.
