First Alert Weather: A calm weather pattern sets up across the Suncoast

This is the second day of Hurricane Awareness Week. The topic to keep in mind today is evacuation and if you will stay in your home or will you need to leave. If you live in a manufactured home you will likely need to move to a safer location if a hurricane threatens the Suncoast. The most critical thing to know when considering evacuations is if you live in an evacuation zone and, if you don’t, under what construction codes was it build and how much wind can it take. You may need to get a wind mitigation inspection to determine that. Ask your insurance agent for a list of approved inspectors. You may get an insurance rate break with an inspection. You must also know if you live in an evacuation zone. Go to the hurricane page at Mysuncoast.com for help in finding that information.