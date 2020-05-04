Englewood woman says unemployment case was redetermined thanks to local state representative

Unemployment benefits, or lack thereof, are on the minds of thousands of Floridians.
The Department of Economic Opportunity is now reporting more than a million claims filed since March 15.
We have received a lot of calls, emails, and social media messages saying you're still having issues getting through to the DEO.
"You just feel like you're abandoned," said Barb Boyle last week.
Many of you have told ABC 7 that’s how the CONNECT unemployment system and the dozens of unanswered calls to the DEO make you feel.
Englewood resident Barb Boyle spoke to us last week after her case was denied.
“When I talked to you first off I was at my wits end just carrying no hope what so ever,” said Englewood resident Barb Boyle.
Nearly seven days later and her story is a little different.
“Looked at my bank account and they had already gotten the $600 from the federal and then the $247 showed up over the weekend,” said Boyle.
Her case was redetermined and she began to receive benefits after reaching out to Senator Joe Gruters office.
“They put my info back through on their legislative tool and I ended up getting paid for one week,” said Boyle.
Senator Gruters says they’re using a Smartsheet tool.
“People want communication. People want to know where they’re at and this new system allows for that communication to happen,” said Gruters.
The aim of the tool is to streamline questions and concerns to the DEO in real time.
“Access to the DEO staff who is then trying to respond right away to let them know that the case is opened up on their behalf and trying to get to the bottom of whatever issues they are having,” said Gruters.
Senator Gruters says it’s frustrating to see the issues the unemployment system has had.
“The only thing I can say is I’m sorry. The state let you down in your time of need. And we have to do everything we can to do everything right.
The good thing is that the Governor came back and said that they’re going to make these benefits retroactive from when you lost your job,” said Gruters.
As for Boyle, she says the next step is getting a hold of the DEO to see when benefits for the other weeks she was unemployed will begin coming in.
Senator Gruters says even if you’re not in Charlotte and Sarasota counties you can reach out to his office. That number is 941- 378-6309.
Their office says they can’t immediately solve the problem but they can help guide you.