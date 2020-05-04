DOGPerfect announces delivery for free pet food for anyone in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOGPerfect announced on Monday that the company is now delivering free dog food to anyone who needs it.
The company says that one bag of dog food will be delivered directly to homes of those who apply for it on the company’s website.
In Manatee County, DOGPerfect is located at The Green at Lakewood Ranch. For Sarasota County, there are two DOGPerfect locations. The first is at The Square at UTC and the second is in The Landings of Sarasota.
