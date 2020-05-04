COVID-19 ruins high school senior’s plans to be the first in her family to graduate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you would’ve told me that in the beginning of the year I was going to end my senior year in a pandemic. I would’ve been like ‘What! No way!’."
Ximena Chafloque is still trying to figure out how she will be able to attend Cornell University this Fall since Coronavirus has changed everything.
“When we got accepted and everything all of the events removed online. So usually schools have the admitted students who got admitted into the school to go on campus or talk to students and try to get to know the campus a little bit more those were all move to zoom meetings”. says Chafloque.
Cornell University released a statement saying they are monitoring the situation for the upcoming fall semester.
Chafloque is the first in her family to graduate high school and the first to go to college.
“I came to the US from Peru when I was little.I feel really honored to be the first in my family to get to walk the high school stage for graduation. And go on to get a higher education here in the US. And especially just attending Cornell I just feel really honored. I’m grateful also because I know my parents’ hard work getting here and sacrificing their lives back there has paid off.” explains Chafloque.
Because of Coronavirus, Chafloque has missed out on the high school senior traditions like senior prom and graduation. .
“When we ended school it was right before spring break. So we were all looking forward to coming back starting our milestones going to grad bash, and from prom, picking up our yearbooks, getting them signed by her friends. And getting to say goodbye to our teachers.” said Chafloque.
Despite missing out on those high school traditions, she says getting accepted into Cornell has really given her something to look forward to.
“It’s finally paying off! Even though were in the middle of a pandemic just getting excepted to all of these Top-tier colleges is really rewarding That kinda have lifted my spirits in away because it’s something that I can look forward to”
She says she plans on earning a degree in Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University.
