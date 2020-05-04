Commissioner Nikki Freid requests investigation on Florida’s unemployment system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services formally requested an investigation into the potential mismanagement of Florida’s unemployment system.
Commissioner Nikki Freid wrote to the state’s Chief Inspector General Monday following several audit reports detailing hundreds of problems with the CONNECT unemployment system.
“Despite these known failures, the Governor has not acted with the urgency or transparency that the situation necessitates,” said Freid.
Freid in the letter to Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel said as the head of the state’s consumer protection agency she is making the investigation be initiated on behalf of the thousands of Floridians who are frustrated.
“I make this request on behalf of the thousands of Floridians who have been unduly frustrated by their state government’s inability to timely process requests for unemployment assistance, for whom economic recovery depends on the competent government response they deserve,” said Freid.
More than a million unique claims have been submitted to the Department of Economic Opportunity so far since the pandemic began.
