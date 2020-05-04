Bradenton man says IRS sent his deceased roommate a stimulus check

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Stimulus checks are arriving in mailboxes across the Suncoast, but some are creating confusion because the recipients are no longer alive.
“That doesn’t make any sense,” said Robert McVey.
He was excited to finally see a stimulus check in his mailbox, but to his surprise, it wasn’t for him.
“[It was for my] roommate that died a year ago,” McVey told ABC7.
He also said it was shocking that he hasn’t received his own $1,200 check from the government. Yet he doesn’t know how it happened.
“The government is giving out money to people that are dead,” he said.
The IRS has lengthy page answering questions about the checks, however, there’s no information at this time on what to do if you receive a check payable to a deceased loved one.
In the meantime, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal that these checks must be returned. McVey says he’ll do just that.
“I’m bringing it back to the post office. Absolutely!”
