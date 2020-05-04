Atlantic ocean warmer than normal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well with the start of hurricane season less than one month away it is always interesting to see what is going on with the main fuel source for these tropical cyclones just prior to the start of the season which goes from June 1st. through Nov. 30th.
That fuel source is warm oceanic waters and there is plenty of that already throughout most of the Atlantic but not only there but also in the Gulf of Mexico.
Historically, according to climatologist Dr. Philip Klotzbach this usually means an active tropical season. Early in April his team predicted an above average season due to either a neutral ENSO or El Nino (heating up the E. Pacific) or a light La Nina ( cooling of the E. Pacific) during the latter half of Summer or peak of hurricane season.
This along with abnormally high sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic has nudged the forecast up for the 2020 season. A updated forecast will be issued on June 4th.
This is “Hurricane Preparedness week” and Monday’s theme is : Develop an evacuation plan.
The first thing you need to do is find out if you live in an evacuation zone. There are several ways to do this, but the easiest way is to go to your Counties website and type in your address to find out what evacuation zone you live in.
It could be from A to D. If you don’t live in one of those zones then you live outside the area that would be evacuated, unless you live in a mobile home or manufactured home park. Then you would automatically be asked to evacuate if a tropical cyclone warning were issued for your area.
Know where you are going to evacuate to. Would it be to a County shelter? Would it be to a friend or family members home outside the threatened area.
What would you be required to bring with you to the shelter? These are just a few of the things you need to ask prior to the season starting.
