Police on scene investigating a vehicle crashing into a building in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department is investigating a vehicle crashing into a building on Sunday morning in Venice.
According to reports, Venice and Sarasota County Fire Departments responded to a scene around 11:35 a.m. at the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue for a vehicle going into a structure.
Venice Fire Department personnel say as they were arriving on the scene that observed an elderly woman that was sitting behind the wheel of her Toyota Corolla. She was conscious and alert.
The Venice Fire Department says the woman was driving around the parking lot when she lost control of her car and slammed into the building.
Unit 210 which was home to Simplicity Salon and Day Spa endured minor damage and broken glass.
Members of the fire crews on scene say that once they stabilized the car they removed the woman out of the passenger door, and she was evaluated medically by crews on scene and then she was released.
There were no other people injured in the accident and there was no structural damage to the building.
No further information is available at this time.
