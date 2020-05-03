First Alert Weather: Sunday, May 3, 2020 - Quiet weather pattern to start the week with a slight chance for rain Wednesday

Weak cold front moves through on Wednesday

By Noel Rehm | May 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 11:36 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Another pleasant night is in store for the Suncoast with clear skies and light winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s along the coast, and in the low-60s inland.

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to provide a west northwest wind, which will allow temperatures to stay slightly cooler along the coast. Skies will stay bright and sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s, and in the mid-80s east of I-75.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

