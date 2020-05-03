Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at the Mall at UTC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A drive-thru only community based COVID-19 testing site opened on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the Mall at University Town Center (UTC).
The testing site is located in the parking lot east of Dillard’s at the Mall at UTC.
According to a press release from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) this testing site was created through a partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Health, the Florida National Guard and Sarasota and Manatee counties.
This site will support testing for residents in the area, and that includes those in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Testing will occur from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for seven days a week, and it will be available for people over the age of 18 regardless of symptoms.
DOH is asking for passengers in the vehicle to be limited to those who are being tested, and no more than five people per vehicle. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to leave their vehicle.
A prescription will not be required and people do not need to be residents of Manatee or Sarasota counties to be tested.
According to DOH, the test used will be a nasal swab. Once the samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available.
