Day 1 of Hurricane Preparedness Week - Determining Your Risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Today, May 3rd, is the first day of the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Week. The first topic consists of determining your risk. Start thinking today about what types of threats you might face in your area. These threats could include damaging winds, flooding, tornadoes or even rip currents.
Certain quadrants of a tropical system pose specific threats, so it’s also important to know the location of where you live in regard to where the storm is going to move ashore. If you live in a coastal county, it is imperative that you know your evacuation zone. Check out the know your zone website listed below to determine what zone your residence is in, if any.
Storm surge associated with tropical cyclones poses the greatest hazard for those living near the coast, and evacuation orders will be issued in advance of a tropical cyclone by county officials to remove residents from potential storm surge impacted areas.
Next you need to determine the strength of your home. Older homes and mobile or manufactured homes may not be up to date with the latest building codes and therefore could probably not withstand strong winds.
Finally, whether you have determined your need to potentially evacuate or shelter in place during a hurricane, you will need to be prepared and have supplies to sustain you and your family for at least three days while there will likely be widespread power outages.
Don't forget about your pets needs as well. Also, be sure to have a way to stay weather aware before, during, and after the storm.
For more information about hurricane preparedness, please visit the following websites:
