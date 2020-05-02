48-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide investigation in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a homicide that occurred in North Port this week.
Police say 48-year-old Robert Parolisi was stopped by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office when he was traveling just north of Gainesville on I-75 on Friday night.
According to reports, Parolisi refused to get out of his vehicle and he waved a firearm in plain sight multiple times.
Deputies say that after five hours of of attempting to get him to comply with orders, Parolisi finally laid his weapon down and got out of his vehicle. He was taken into custody on a warrant for homicide and he was booked into the Alachua County Jail.
Police say that he will be extradited back to Sarasota County to face his charges and there is no bond on the warrant.
North Port Police say they are still conducting their investigation into the death of an unknown female victim who was found with a gunshot wound.
According to police, the incident took place at Parolisi’s home in the 2300 block Halblum Street.
North Port Police say if anyone has information regarding this homicide, please call them at (941) 429-7300.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.