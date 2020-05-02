A Suncoast nurse returns home to his family after with COVID-19 patients in New York

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bill Byer returned back home to Sarasota on Friday afternoon and was greeted by his wife and three daughters after working 3 weeks as an ICU nurse in a Queens New York Hospital.
Byer is a traveling nurse who wanted to help his fellow health care working the frontlines in New York. In the state, hospital workers are either overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients or out sick because of the virus.
New York has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.
“Severely understaffed. Partly because of the Surge in COVID patients. They had quite a few providers who are sick home themselves. Understaffed and an over senses of patients.” says Byer.
He describes the loss of life due to the effect of COVID-19.
“From my own small narrow perspective, I saw the really ill patients passed away. There’s a decent size of patients who have survived the acute part of this. But aren’t strong enough to get off of vents and they’re getting tracheostomies. They were being moved to step down units and long-term vent care units.” explains Byer.
He says keeping the hospital staff morale up was difficult.
“Pretty worn down. And haggard. The hospital would do something to keep people’s morale up. You know they played Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” every time a COVID patient was discharged. You would hear that almost as often as you would hear code blue alarms. And CPR and resuscitations.” says Byer.
Byer says his wife, Jennifer Byer, helped him cope with the daily tragedies he saw in the ICU unit.
Mrs. Byer says she and three daughters made a decision as a family for her husband to go to New York, so he does what he does best, save lives.
Byer says he couldn’t have done this without the support of his family.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.