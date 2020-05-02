The Mall at UTC set to reopen on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Mall at University Town Center (UTC) has announced that they are set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 6, starting at 11:00 a.m.
In a press release, the mall announced that the reopening will be on a reduced daily schedule to help meet the needs of the community. Until further notice, hours on Mondays through Saturdays will be from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays the hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Restaurant and department store hours may vary. The occupancy of the shopping center and restaurants will be reduced due to the mandated capacity limitations put in place by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Participating retailers and restaurants will have curbside pick-up available in designated parking lot locations.
The following are some of the steps the mall will be taking to put the health and safety of all customers above anything else:
• Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces
• Using a stronger disinfectant when available
• Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws
• Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing
• Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations
• Continuing to disinfect strollers and wheelchairs prior to guest usage
• Closing of our play area
• Turning off drinking fountains
• Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing
• Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10:00 a.m.)
The Mall at UTC says they will continue to follow the laws and mandates of local, state and federal governments to ensure a safe environment.
